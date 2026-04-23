Controversial social media personality Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has issued a public apology following widespread criticism over claims surrounding her health condition. In her apology, she pledged greater transparency, offering refunds to supporters who donated during the episode. The influencer came under intense scrutiny after allegations…...

Controversial social media personality Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has issued a public apology following widespread criticism over claims surrounding her health condition.

In her apology, she pledged greater transparency, offering refunds to supporters who donated during the episode.

The influencer came under intense scrutiny after allegations that she exaggerated her illness, including earlier claims linked to stage four cancer, which she later described as a “miscommunication.”

In a video shared on Instagram, she expressed regret over the controversy, admitting the situation had caused embarrassment to her supporters and the public.

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She captioned the video: “Hey guys, my name is Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO. I want to start by saying I am sorry—very sorry—to my loved ones, fans, well-wishers, and all Nigerians. I apologise for the unnecessary drama, embarrassment, and controversy surrounding my health issues. I genuinely apologise. I am sorry.”

Amid the backlash, she insisted she had not fabricated her condition, stating that she would make her medical records public to clear doubts.

“Going forward, I will carry you all along, just like I did during my liposuction and BBL journey. Please be patient with me. I did not lie about my health issues. I will start by uploading my scan results, including my biopsy, and carry you all on this journey,” she said.

She also addressed Nigerians who contributed financially, disclosing that about ₦13 million was raised, and offered to refund donors who request reimbursement.

“And to the well-meaning Nigerians who want a refund of their contributions, please kindly send us a WhatsApp message or DM, attaching your receipt and account number, and you will get a refund,” she added.

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TVC News Online had earlier reported on Saturday, April 4, that Blessing CEO recanted claims regarding her health, stating she does not have stage four breast cancer.

In an interview with Egungun, she explained that the confusion arose from miscommunication and that she is still undergoing tests to determine the exact stage of her cancer.

She also confirmed that she has not begun chemotherapy.

“I don’t have stage four cancer. That was a miscommunication,” she said.

“I just received my biopsy results. Initially, the lump was thought to be non-cancerous, but later tests revealed it was cancerous. I haven’t started chemotherapy yet, and I’m still awaiting further tests to determine the exact stage,” she added.

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Blessing CEO also addressed rumours about her fundraising campaign, clarifying that the total amount raised was ₦13 million, not “hundreds of millions” as widely speculated.

“The money raised is not hundreds of millions as some people think. It’s just ₦13 million,” she noted.

She concluded by stressing her focus on exploring treatment options responsibly.

“I just want to be sure about what I am doing. I’m not a doctor; I’m only sharing the updates I receive from them,” she said.