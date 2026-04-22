Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 1,200 housing units under the Federal Housing Authority’s Renewed Hope Housing Project in Umuahia. The project, a collaboration between the Federal Government and the Abia State Government, makes Abia the first state in the South-East and…...

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 1,200 housing units under the Federal Housing Authority’s Renewed Hope Housing Project in Umuahia.

The project, a collaboration between the Federal Government and the Abia State Government, makes Abia the first state in the South-East and one of the first five nationwide to partner with the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Otti expressed appreciation to the President for approving the project, noting that it would expand access to affordable housing and improve living standards.

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He also commended the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, and his team for their commitment to delivering the scheme.

The governor disclosed that the state government ensured that verified landowners in the host communities were compensated before the commencement of the project.

According to him, over 800 out of about 900 claimants have already been fully paid, while the remaining beneficiaries have been advised to resolve outstanding bank or ownership issues to access their funds, which have already been deposited.

Otti emphasised that his administration remains committed to people-centred development, stressing that governance in the state would continue to prioritise the welfare of citizens above political, ethnic or religious considerations.