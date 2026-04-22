The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, has announced a partnership with fintech company Flutterwave to strengthen the state’s digital economy. In a statement posted on his official X handle on Wednesday, Soludo stated that the partnership will enable traders at the Onitsha main market, artisans in Nnewi and…...

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, has announced a partnership with fintech company Flutterwave to strengthen the state’s digital economy.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Wednesday, Soludo stated that the partnership will enable traders at the Onitsha main market, artisans in Nnewi and young tech entrepreneurs in Awka to be a part of the proposed e-commerce ecosystem.

According to him, the partnership was led by Gbenga Agboola, the Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave.

The statement reads, “I am excited at a major step forward for our digital economy: our Government is partnering with Flutterwave to formalise and grow our e-commerce ecosystem.

“This partnership with Flutterwave — led by a globally rated innovator, Mr Gbenga Agboola — is about one thing: creating opportunity. We want our traders in Onitsha Main Market, our artisans in Nnewi, our young tech talents in Awka, and every MSME across Anambra to sell to Nigeria and the world, safely and seamlessly.”

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According to the Governor, Flutterwave has shown what is possible when African technology solves African problems.

He further expressed that working together, we will digitise payments for small businesses, onboard more traders to online platforms, and improve logistics-payment integration.

He said, “By working together, we will digitise payments for small businesses, onboard more traders to online platforms, improve logistics-payment integration, and ensure our people can compete in the global digital marketplace. This is the “Solution” at work.

“To every young Anambra entrepreneur with a phone and a dream: government is building the rails so you can run. To Ndi Anambra in the diaspora: your state is open for digital business.”

“We are connecting Anambra to the world. One transaction at a time,” he concluded.