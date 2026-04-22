The Leadership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has announced expression of interest forms for presidential and governorship nominations ahead of the 2027 general elections. The development was contained in a timetable signed by the PDP National Organising Secretary of the faction, Umar Bature, obtained by TVC News on Wednesday.…...

The Leadership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has announced expression of interest forms for presidential and governorship nominations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development was contained in a timetable signed by the PDP National Organising Secretary of the faction, Umar Bature, obtained by TVC News on Wednesday.

According to the circular, PDP fixes ₦51m for the presidential form and ₦21m for the governorship.

According to the schedule, PDP will submit its register to the Independent National Electoral Commission on April 21, 2026, and notify the commission of its primaries on April 22.

The timetable shows that the expression of interest form for all positions costs ₦1m, while nomination fees vary across offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspirants for State Houses of Assembly are to pay ₦2m, House of Representatives ₦3m, Senate ₦5m, governorship ₦20m, and presidential aspirants ₦50m.

The sale of forms will begin on April 27 and close on May 4, while the deadline for submission of completed forms is May 9.

Screening of aspirants for State Houses of Assembly, National Assembly and governorship positions is scheduled for May 11, while that of presidential aspirants will hold on May 12.

The presidential primary has been fixed for May 18, while governorship primaries will be held on May 27.

House of Representatives primaries are scheduled for May 21 and Senate primaries for May 23, while State Houses of Assembly primaries will hold between May 21 and May 24. Appeals are expected to be concluded by May 30, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bature added that female aspirants would only pay the expression of interest fee for their respective positions.

The primaries announced are expected to be monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, as the commission has duly recognised the activities of the Nyesom Wike-backed leadership of the PDP.

The PDP has been embroiled in an internal crisis, with Tanimu Turaki-led faction supported by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, approaching court to upholds the 2025 Ibadan convention.

TVC News previously reported that the Supreme Court of Nigeria has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the nullification of its 2025 national convention held in Ibadan.

On Wednesday, a five-member panel led by Justice Lawal Garba announced that a date for judgment would be communicated to all parties after legal representatives adopted their final written addresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Turaki faction is seeking to overturn the March 9 ruling of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed earlier decisions nullifying the party’s Ibadan convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025.

At the apex court, the faction argued that the dispute falls within internal party affairs and is therefore not justiciable, insisting that due process was followed in organising the convention.