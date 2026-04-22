President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking confirmation of key appointments across critical sectors of government. In a letter read on the floor of the Senate, President Tinubu is seeking confirmation of Mr. Muttaqa Rabe Darma as a Ministerial nominee. The request has been referred to the Committee…...

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking confirmation of key appointments across critical sectors of government.

In a letter read on the floor of the Senate, President Tinubu is seeking confirmation of Mr. Muttaqa Rabe Darma as a Ministerial nominee.

The request has been referred to the Committee of the Whole for consideration, with a directive to report back as soon as practicable.

The President also seeks confirmation of Abubakar Yuguda as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

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This nomination has been referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, expected to report back within one week.

In a separate correspondence, the President is requesting the confirmation of Barrister Benedict Umeno for re-appointment as a member of the Code of Conduct Bureau, representing the South East, for a second term.

The Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption has been tasked to screen the nominee and report back within one week.