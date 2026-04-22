The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the death of Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to Algeria, Mohammed Mahmud Lele, who died at the age of 50. The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Wednesday. According to the ministry, Lele died in the early…...

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the death of Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to Algeria, Mohammed Mahmud Lele, who died at the age of 50.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Lele died in the early hours of April 19, 2026, in Ankara, Türkiye, after a protracted illness.

The ministry described the late diplomat as a dedicated officer who served the country with distinction.

The statement reads, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces, with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss, the passing of Ambassador Mohammed Mahmud Lele, which occurred in the early hours of 19th April 2026 in Ankara, Türkiye.”

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The late Ambassador Lele, until his death after a protracted illness, was the Director in charge of the Middle East and Gulf Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement added, “Ambassador Lele, a Career Diplomat, was recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as Ambassador-Designate to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, following the Nigerian Senate’s confirmation of his nomination.

Born in Gamawa, in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, in 1976, he was a graduate of Economics from Bayero University, Kano and joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in the year 2001.

“Ambassador Mohammed Mahmud Lele was a dedicated, meticulous, and exemplary diplomat who served the nation with steadfast loyalty and distinction. He was also privileged to serve in Nigerian Missions in Berlin, Germany; Lome, Togo; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” the Ministry expressed.

The Ministry described Ambassador Lele as one known for his intellectual depth, strategic insight, and commitment to the advancement of Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives.

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The Ministry also described his demise as a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but also to the entire Foreign Service community and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Ministry disclosed that, “The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, PhD who was personally at the International Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with Directors from the Ministry to receive the remains of the late Ambassador on Tuesday, 2026 to pay his last respect upon arrival from Istanbul, Türkiye, describes Ambassador Lele as a hardworking, humble and fine officer, who will be sorely missed by the Ministry.”

Ambassador Mohammed Mahmud Lele was buried today, 22nd April, 2026, according to Islamic rites in Kano, Kano State.

The Ministry extends heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, friends, associates, the Government and people of Bauchi State, offering prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul.

The Ministry also prayed for the strength for his loved ones during this difficult time, and the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.