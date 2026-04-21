The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has fixed May 23, 2026, for its nationwide primary elections, formally kicking off its internal process for the 2027 general elections with a detailed timetable and steep nomination fees. The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, said the…...

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has fixed May 23, 2026, for its nationwide primary elections, formally kicking off its internal process for the 2027 general elections with a detailed timetable and steep nomination fees.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, said the schedule was endorsed by its National Working Committee in alignment with the framework of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

Rather than a staggered contest, APGA will conduct its primaries in a single day across all wards using the Option A4 voting system, a move the party says is designed to curb malpractice and boost transparency.

Under the timetable, the sale and submission of expression of interest forms commenced on April 20 and will close on May 8. Screening exercises are scheduled in phases, May 11 for National Assembly aspirants, May 12 for State Assembly hopefuls, and May 13 for governorship contenders.

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Nomination forms will be available between May 14 and 21, while appeals arising from the primaries are slated for May 28.

The party also unveiled a hefty fee structure for aspirants seeking its ticket. Expression of interest forms are pegged at N25 million for presidential hopefuls, N10 million for governorship, N6 million for Senate, N4 million for the House of Representatives, and N2 million for State Assembly seats.

For nomination forms, presidential aspirants are to pay N50 million, while governorship forms cost N25 million. Senate tickets are priced at N15 million, House of Representatives at N12 million, and State Assembly at N6 million.

In total, the presidential forms cost N75 million.

Opara stressed that aspirants must first complete the expression of interest stage and pass screening before becoming eligible to purchase nomination forms.

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He described the timetable as a critical milestone, noting that the adoption of Option A4 reflects APGA’s commitment to a more transparent and credible internal electoral process.