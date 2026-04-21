President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Fatima Suleiman Zuntu as the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), in a move aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s biotechnology regulatory framework. The appointment, which takes effect from April 16, 2026, will run for an…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Fatima Suleiman Zuntu as the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), in a move aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s biotechnology regulatory framework.

The appointment, which takes effect from April 16, 2026, will run for an initial term of four years, in line with Section 5 of the NBMA Act, 2015.

Details of the appointment were disclosed in a statement by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and signed by the Head of Information and Public Relations, Chris Ugwuegbulam.

The statement highlighted Dr. Zuntu’s background as a public health professional and policy strategist, noting her experience in executing national programmes and shaping policy direction.

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It added that her track record positions her to reinforce the agency’s mandate, particularly in regulating modern biotechnology and safeguarding public health and the environment.

President Tinubu, according to the statement, urged the new NBMA boss to bring her expertise to bear in advancing the agency’s objectives and supporting national development.

“Dr. Fatima Suleiman Zuntu is a Public Health professional and policy strategist with a proven track record of driving impactful national programs.

” The President tasks the appointee to contribute her expertise to the agency for the good of the nation”, the statement said.

The NBMA is the federal agency responsible for overseeing the safe application of modern biotechnology and ensuring adequate protection of human health and the environment across the country.