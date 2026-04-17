The Governor of Imo State and National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA), Hope Uzodinma, has announced the appointment of directors to head the organisation’s directorates nationwide. The development was disclosed in a Friday statement by Tunde Rahman, the newly appointed Director of Media and Publicity of the Renewed…...

The Governor of Imo State and National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA), Hope Uzodinma, has announced the appointment of directors to head the organisation’s directorates nationwide.

The development was disclosed in a Friday statement by Tunde Rahman, the newly appointed Director of Media and Publicity of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

According to the statement, President Bola Tinubu had, in November 2025, designed the RHA as the vehicle to disseminate the activities and achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration to every part of the country in a build-up to the 2027 election campaign.

In 2025, President Tinubu appointed Uzodinma as Director General; Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, as Deputy Director General; Governor of Gombe State, H.E. Mohammed Inuwa, as Secretary; and Hon. James Abiodun Faleke as Deputy Secretary.

The RHA structure contains six Zonal Coordinators, 37 State Coordinators and 774 Local Coordinators.

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Governor Uzodinma has appointed Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi as Director of Youth; Chief Olisa Metuh as Director of Organisation and Mobilisation; Tunde Rahman as Director of Media and Publicity; Sunday Dare as Director of Digital and New Media; Mele Kolo Geidam as Director of Finance; Muiz Banire, SAN, as Director of Monitoring, Compliance & Legal; Bisoye Coker-Odusote as Director of Technology & Data; and Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar as Director of Support Groups.

Uzodinma also appointed Ibrahim Garba as Director of Intelligence; Senator Sani Musa as Director of Special Duties; Hon. Simon Karu as Director of Planning; Dr. Halima Suleiman Zakari as Director of Welfare; Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri as Director of Administration; Bilikisu Muhammed Kaika as Director of Women Affairs; Abike Dabiri as Director of Diaspora; and Hadiza Bala Usman as Director of Research and Innovation.