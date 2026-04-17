Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has disclosed that the refurbished Olumo Rock tourist site now generates about N10 million weekly, a sharp increase from the N3 million to N4 million it earned annually before his administration undertook its upgrade. Abiodun made the disclosure in a video he shared via…...

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has disclosed that the refurbished Olumo Rock tourist site now generates about N10 million weekly, a sharp increase from the N3 million to N4 million it earned annually before his administration undertook its upgrade.

Abiodun made the disclosure in a video he shared via his official X handle on Friday, April 17.

The governor described the restored Olumo Rock as one of Nigeria’s leading tourist destinations, noting that it now ranks among the most visible sites in online searches.

“The restored Olumo, restored Olumo that has become probably number one or number two tourist site in Nigeria. If you Google tourist sites in Nigeria, Olumo Rock will probably be the first to appear where you Google,” he said.

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He explained that the site generated minimal revenue before the intervention of his administration.

“Olumo Rock, when I assumed office, was generating probably about three, four million Naira annually,” Abiodun stated.

According to him, the decision to temporarily shut down the facility for refurbishment significantly improved its revenue profile.

“When I shut it down and I did the refurbishment of Olumo, Olumo began to generate about ten million Naira a week. That’s about forty million a month compared to three million a year,” he added.

Recall that in mid-2025, Gov. Dapo Abiodun officially inaugurated the newly rebranded Olumo Rock Tourism Complex in Abeokuta at a ceremony attended by cultural enthusiasts, traditional rulers, and dignitaries from across the country.

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Speaking during the event, the governor described Olumo Rock as more than just a geological marvel.

“Renovating this sacred site goes beyond infrastructure. It revives memory, pride, and cultural continuity.

“When fully developed, tourism can attract investment, create jobs, and deepen cultural understanding,” Abiodun stated.

The rebranded complex now boasts a modern art gallery, showcasing portraits of notable Nigerians and curated cultural exhibits.

Other additions include a gazebo, a restaurant serving local and continental dishes, and retail shops selling adire fabrics.

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To ensure steady operation, a standby generator and new elevators have also been installed at the upgraded facility.