The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has stepped up consultations with leaders of the All Progressives Congress as part of moves towards a possible governorship bid in 2027.

Hamzat took his consultation to his constituency in Epe on Friday, where he met with party members and stakeholders to discuss his political ambition.

Addressing supporters, he hinted at ongoing plans ahead of the election, saying, “We are cooking something, you will all eat out of it. When it is ready you will not miss out.”

The visit is part of a broader engagement with party leaders across the state as the deputy governor continues to build support within the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.