The Nigeria Police Force in Lagos State has arrested 23 suspected cultists and recovered firearms during coordinated operations across several parts of the state. Police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said the arrests were made in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Tijani, to clamp down on cultism…...

The Nigeria Police Force in Lagos State has arrested 23 suspected cultists and recovered firearms during coordinated operations across several parts of the state.

Police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said the arrests were made in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Tijani, to clamp down on cultism and violent crimes.

She described the operations as significant breakthroughs, carried out simultaneously in Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Okoko, Ilasan, Ogba and Iju.

According to her, four suspects were arrested in Ikorodu based on credible intelligence linking them to cult-related activities, with preliminary findings indicating ties to the Buccaneers Confraternity, also known as Sea Lords.

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In Lagos Island, nine suspects were apprehended, while five others were arrested in Ilasan in connection with the alleged cult-related killing of Emmanuel Obioson.

Adebisi added that one suspect linked to the Eiye Confraternity was arrested in Okoko with a firearm, while four others were apprehended in Ogba and Iju for involvement in illegal cult gatherings and violent attacks.

Items recovered from the suspects include five locally made pistols, one toy pistol, 15 live cartridges, three expended cartridges, police and army camouflage caps, and a jack knife.

She said victims of the attacks are currently receiving medical attention, while the suspects remain in custody pending further investigation.

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The police urged residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies with timely and credible information through its emergency lines.