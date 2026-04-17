The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced that results of candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on April 16 will be released before midnight today. In a brief notice, the Board’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, said an official announcement would be made once…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced that results of candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on April 16 will be released before midnight today.

In a brief notice, the Board’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, said an official announcement would be made once the results are available.

https://x.com/FabianB58246501/status/2045129816257519847

He added that the results would also be published on the Board’s official platforms for candidates to access.

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The UTME is a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across Nigeria.