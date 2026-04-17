The Federal Government has unveiled a new youth-driven National Action Plan IV (NAP IV) under the Open Government Partnership (OGP), as the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, formally concluded his tenure as State Actors Co-Chair of the OGP National Steering Committee. Olawande handed over at the 22nd National Steering…...

The Federal Government has unveiled a new youth-driven National Action Plan IV (NAP IV) under the Open Government Partnership (OGP), as the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, formally concluded his tenure as State Actors Co-Chair of the OGP National Steering Committee.

Olawande handed over at the 22nd National Steering Committee meeting held in Abuja, describing his exit as a moment of “gratitude, reflection, and renewed optimism” for open governance in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Omolara Esan, on Friday, April 17.

“I am deeply grateful for the collective efforts of government institutions, civil society organisations, the private sector, academia, development partners, and ordinary citizens who worked together to strengthen open governance in our country,” he said.

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The minister highlighted key achievements recorded during his tenure, particularly the implementation of National Action Plan III (NAP III), which he said delivered improvements in accountability, access to information and citizen participation.

“Through NAP III, we made meaningful strides in promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement, while also amplifying Nigeria’s voice on the global OGP stage,” he added.

He noted that extensive consultations conducted since 2024 allowed Nigerians from diverse backgrounds to contribute to governance processes.

Olawande also unveiled NAP IV, describing it as a forward-looking framework shaped largely by young Nigerians and designed to deepen transparency and trust in government.

“NAP IV truly reflects the dreams of a generation that wants greater transparency, accountability, and trust in government,” he said, warning that its success would depend on effective implementation.

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The new plan contains 12 commitments spanning six thematic areas, including digital governance, justice and human rights, anti-corruption, civic space, and climate action.

The minister commended his co-chair, Obialunanma Nnaobi-Ayodele, as well as members of the steering committee for their support.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has assumed office as the new State Actors Co-Chair, pledging to build on existing reforms.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration between state and non-state actors and ensuring that OGP commitments translate into improved service delivery.

Bagudu stressed the need to sustain gains in fiscal transparency, anti-corruption, access to information, and public service delivery.

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Also speaking, incoming Non-State Actors Co-Chair, Olusoji Apampa, acknowledged progress made in areas such as open contracting and budgeting.

“These are not small achievements,” he said.

“They show that openness is a practical tool that can deliver real benefits to citizens.”

Apampa pledged continued collaboration with government stakeholders to sustain reforms and deepen open governance initiatives across the country.