Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in conjunction with Operation Desert Sanity V, have recorded a series of coordinated counterterrorism breakthroughs across the North-East, including the arrest of suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP logistics suppliers, informants, and an absconded soldier, as well as the recovery of weapons and disruption of supply networks. The…...

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in conjunction with Operation Desert Sanity V, have recorded a series of coordinated counterterrorism breakthroughs across the North-East, including the arrest of suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP logistics suppliers, informants, and an absconded soldier, as well as the recovery of weapons and disruption of supply networks.

The Headquarters, Joint Task Force (North East), said the sustained intelligence-led operations across Borno and Yobe states were part of ongoing efforts to degrade terrorist capabilities, dismantle logistics channels, and restore stability in the region.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, Sani Uba, , on Thursday, June 4.

In one of the operations at Benisheikh Market, troops working with Forest Guards arrested a 40-year-old suspect, identified as Girema Aliko, who was reportedly on a security watchlist for allegedly supplying logistics to terrorist groups.

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The suspect was intercepted while allegedly transporting 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in a vehicle. He was said to have confessed during preliminary interrogation to supplying fuel and other logistics to Boko Haram/ISWAP elements.

In a separate operation within the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, troops of the 7 Division Provost Group arrested another suspected logistics supplier and informant, Mohammed Bulama, 25, at Ngawom in the Muna Garage area.

Preliminary investigation reportedly established his links with terrorist networks, while he was said to have expressed willingness to provide further intelligence to assist ongoing operations.

In another development, troops arrested an absconded soldier, Private Umar Bema of the 50 Task Force Battalion, who allegedly deserted his unit with a personal weapon. He was apprehended within Maiduguri.

Preliminary findings indicated that he engaged in criminal activities, including robbery, during his period of absence. His rifle and magazines have since been recovered, while he remains in custody for further military investigation and disciplinary action.

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Earlier operations in Biu Local Government Area also led to the arrest of a suspected kidnapper and member of a criminal syndicate. The suspect allegedly confessed to involvement in kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities across multiple locations, as well as links with terrorist networks through recovered weapons.

Similarly, troops arrested another suspected logistics supplier in the Gubio axis while allegedly transporting large quantities of food items intended for Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, further disrupting supply chains sustaining terrorist operations.

In Adamawa State, troops in conjunction with local hunters arrested two suspected ISWAP members, who allegedly admitted participation in attacks and abductions in parts of Borno and Adamawa states.

The theatre command also reported progress in ongoing surrender and disarmament efforts, noting that a fleeing Boko Haram/ISWAP fighter surrendered with two children in the Kukawa axis following sustained military pressure.

In another offensive operation in the Damboa axis, troops discovered deserted terrorist enclaves and recovered rocket-propelled grenade bombs and PKT ammunition, further weakening insurgent combat capacity.

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Additionally, 13 detainees were handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution in line with due process.

The Joint Task Force said the cumulative impact of the operations has significantly disrupted terrorist logistics networks, reduced their operational freedom, and weakened their capacity to regroup.

It added that troops’ morale and combat efficiency remain high, with sustained offensive operations ongoing across the theatre.

Reaffirming its commitment, Operation Hadin Kai assured residents of continued efforts to protect lives and property, consolidate security gains, and restore lasting peace and economic stability in the North-East.