Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have rescued two kidnap victims following a swift operation in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State. The victims, identified as Adekemi Idowu and her six-month-old baby, were among five family members abducted by suspected terrorists who attacked a residence near…...

Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have rescued two kidnap victims following a swift operation in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The victims, identified as Adekemi Idowu and her six-month-old baby, were among five family members abducted by suspected terrorists who attacked a residence near Solid Rock School in Ijalu, Egbe, on the night of June 3, 2026.

According to the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, troops, working alongside members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria immediately launched a pursuit operation after receiving a distress report.

The military said sustained pressure on the fleeing kidnappers forced them to abandon the woman and her infant near the Oro axis before escaping into the surrounding area.

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The rescued victims have since been reunited with their family, while troops continue intensive search operations to rescue the remaining three victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property and called on residents to provide timely and credible information to aid ongoing security operations.