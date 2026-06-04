The Nigeria Police Force has secured the permanent forfeiture of assets valued at over N2 billion and obtained a separate court ruling affirming its authority to carry out investigations without obstruction, following two judgments delivered at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The rulings, obtained through the INTERPOL National Central…...

The Nigeria Police Force has secured the permanent forfeiture of assets valued at over N2 billion and obtained a separate court ruling affirming its authority to carry out investigations without obstruction, following two judgments delivered at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The rulings, obtained through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, were described by the police as significant milestones in strengthening Nigeria’s criminal justice framework and enhancing law enforcement operations.

In the first judgment delivered on May 14, 2026, Justice Emeka Nwite ordered the permanent forfeiture of assets linked to a financial sector employee, identified as Alonge Opeyemi Yetunde, and her alleged accomplices.

The case (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/274/2026) involved assets reportedly worth over N2 billion, spread across Lagos, Osun, Delta States and the Federal Capital Territory. The forfeited properties include bank accounts, digital wallets, vehicles and real estate.

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The principal suspect, who is currently remanded at the Suleja Correctional Custodial Centre, is facing charges bordering on fraud and money laundering.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, on Thursday, June 4.

In a separate ruling delivered on May 13, 2026, Justice Bello Kawu dismissed a N100 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by an American-based suspect, David Imole Averehi, against the Nigeria Police Force and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, INTERPOL (Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/4119/45).

The court held that its jurisdiction cannot be used to obstruct lawful police duties or shield individuals allegedly involved in criminal activities from prosecution.

“The Court cannot be used to obstruct statutory police duties or shield individuals engaged in criminal conduct from justice,” the ruling stated.

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The judgment clears the way for the NCB to proceed with the prosecution of Averehi over allegations of obtaining money under false pretences.

Reacting to the rulings, the Nigeria Police Force said the decisions reinforce its commitment to fighting financial crimes and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice through lawful means.

The Force added that it will continue to leverage international cooperation and legal instruments to trace, recover and forfeit proceeds of crime while safeguarding Nigeria’s economic integrity.