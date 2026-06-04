The Osun State Police Command says it has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the shooting incident involving the Chairman of the Accord Party in Osogbo Local Government Area, Ashimiyu Ajibola. In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 11:50…...

The Osun State Police Command says it has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the shooting incident involving the Chairman of the Accord Party in Osogbo Local Government Area, Ashimiyu Ajibola.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 11:50 p.m. in the MDS area of Osogbo, when two armed men riding a motorcycle reportedly attacked the victim in an apparent assassination attempt.

The police said that upon receiving the distress report, its operatives immediately mobilised tactical and conventional teams to the scene and swiftly evacuated the victim to a medical facility, where he is currently receiving treatment.

According to the command, medical personnel have confirmed that Ashimiyu Ajibola is in stable condition and responding positively to treatment.

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Simultaneously, other operational teams launched an aggressive manhunt for the fleeing suspects in a bid to apprehend them and bring them to justice.

The command added that preliminary investigations at the scene led to the recovery of exhibits, which are currently undergoing forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Gotan, has condemned the attack and ordered a high-powered investigation into the incident.

While assuring members of the public that no stone will be left unturned in the ongoing investigation, CP Gotan urged citizens to remain calm, law-abiding, and provide credible information that could assist the police in tracking down the perpetrators.