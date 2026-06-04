The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has held its second National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, where it reviewed preparations for the 2027 general elections, ratified the outcome of its nationwide primaries, and approved plans to introduce electronic voting in future internal elections. The meeting, which brought together the party’s presidential candidate,…...

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has held its second National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, where it reviewed preparations for the 2027 general elections, ratified the outcome of its nationwide primaries, and approved plans to introduce electronic voting in future internal elections.

The meeting, which brought together the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, members of the National Working Committee, state chairmen and stakeholders from across the country, was disclosed in a statement shared on the X handle of the party’s national chairman.

According to the statement, the session provided an opportunity to assess the party’s progress, review the recently concluded primaries and agree on next steps toward building a stronger national political platform.

The national chairman expressed appreciation to Obi, his running mate Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (CON), aspirants, party officials and supporters who participated in the party’s primaries and NEC meeting, describing their commitment as central to the party’s growth.

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“I also extended my appreciation to all our governorship, National Assembly, and State Assembly aspirants, party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters who travelled from across the country to participate in the primaries, presidential affirmation, and NEC meeting. Their sacrifices, enthusiasm, and belief in the NDC continue to strengthen our resolve and inspire confidence in the future of our party,” he said.

The NEC ratified and endorsed the outcome of the party’s nationwide primary elections, commending electoral committees, screening and appeal panels, as well as volunteers and party officials for what it described as the successful conduct of the exercise.

While acknowledging disputes and challenges recorded in some areas, the party reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, transparency and inclusivity, pledging to intensify reconciliation and consultation efforts nationwide.

“The NDC values every member and remains committed to ensuring that everyone has a role to play in our collective journey,” the statement added.

As part of reforms aimed at strengthening internal processes, NEC approved plans to introduce electronic voting for future congresses and primaries, alongside enhanced digital membership registration and data management systems.

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The party said the move is intended to deepen transparency, boost participation and strengthen confidence in its democratic processes.

NEC also resolved to intensify grassroots mobilisation and expand membership across the country while strengthening party structures at all levels as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum.

The meeting further reviewed developments in the country’s electoral framework, including provisions of the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines, and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to pursuing legal and constitutional measures to ensure electoral fairness and equal participation.

The NDC said the meeting ended with renewed optimism, unity and a commitment to building a credible political movement focused on governance, national development and democratic renewal.