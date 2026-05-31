The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the public to disregard results circulating on social media regarding its recently concluded nationwide primaries, describing them as unauthorised....

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the public to disregard results circulating on social media regarding its recently concluded nationwide primaries, describing them as unauthorised.

In a press statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director Esq, the NDC clarified that the official results of the primaries conducted on 28 and 29 May 2026 remain with its National Executive Council (NEC).

The party stressed that only the NEC is constitutionally empowered to announce the outcomes of the primaries.

According to the statement, a NEC meeting has been convened on the directive of the party’s National Leader, Seriake Dickson, to deliberate on the results.

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“All members of NEC are to arrive in Abuja for a pre-NEC meeting on Tuesday, 2 June, while the main NEC meeting will be held on Wednesday, 3 June 2026,” the statement read.

The party added that the official results would be made public after due consideration by the NEC and subsequent submission of its list of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The NDC assured stakeholders and the general public that due process would be followed in the announcement of its candidates for the forthcoming elections.