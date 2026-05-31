Afrobeats star Davido (real name David Adeleke) has opened up about a long-term goal that goes beyond hit songs and sold-out shows — owning his music catalogue....

Afrobeats star Davido (real name David Adeleke) has opened up about a long-term goal that goes beyond hit songs and sold-out shows — owning his music catalogue.

Speaking during an appearance on The Long Form podcast, the singer revealed that he plans to buy back his music masters from Sony Music before retiring.

He made it clear that while his current deal is solid, ownership remains the ultimate prize in the music business.

Music masters are the original recordings of an artist’s songs. Whoever owns them controls how the music is used — from streaming and licensing to film placements and royalties.

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For Davido, it’s not just about control, but legacy.

“I have a good music contract. But the most important thing is ownership. I plan to get my masters back,” he said.

One of the more personal reasons behind his plan is family. The singer explained that owning his masters would allow him to pass his songs on to his children in the future.

In simple terms, that means his music could continue generating income for his family long after he steps away from the industry.

Davido also used the moment to stress that artists need to pay closer attention to the business side of music, not just the creative process.

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It’s a point many global stars have echoed in recent years — from fights over catalogues to artists re-recording their work — ownership is becoming a central conversation in the industry.