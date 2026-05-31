President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to do everything necessary to secure the safe rescue of pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oyo State more than two weeks ago. The victims, comprising 39 primary and secondary school students and seven teachers, were kidnapped on May 15 when armed…...

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to do everything necessary to secure the safe rescue of pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oyo State more than two weeks ago.

The victims, comprising 39 primary and secondary school students and seven teachers, were kidnapped on May 15 when armed men attacked three schools in the Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso.

The assailants reportedly stormed a private primary school, a public primary school and a public secondary school, abducting children aged between two and 16 years, alongside their teachers.

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A Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, visited the affected communities to convey the President’s sympathy and reassure residents of ongoing efforts to rescue the victims.

Gbajabiamila said President Tinubu is deeply troubled by the incident and has directed the nation’s security architecture to deploy all available resources toward the rescue operation.

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He added that a specialised unit has been activated to lead an intelligence-driven operation aimed at securing the victims’ release while prioritising their safety.

The Chief of Staff also assured residents that requests for stronger security presence in the area, including improved monitoring of the forest reserve believed to have served as the attackers’ route, would be conveyed to the appropriate authorities.

National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, urged residents to remain united and assured them that efforts were underway to bring back their loved ones.

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He also disclosed that the President had directed the immediate establishment of 1,000 Oyo State Forest Guards as part of measures to strengthen security in the area.

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, said security agencies are working in coordination to ensure the safe return of the abducted victims and appealed to residents to support security operations by providing useful information.

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More than two weeks after the attack, schools in the affected communities remain largely deserted as families continue to await the return of the abducted pupils and teachers.

Residents say the presence of security operatives in the area has provided some reassurance, but insist that the establishment of a permanent military base remains critical to preventing future attacks.