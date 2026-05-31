The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) has accused a senior aide to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, of unlawful detention of trucks and extortion in Apapa....

The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) has accused a senior aide to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, of unlawful detention of trucks and extortion in Apapa.

In a petition dated 30 May 2026 and addressed to the governor, COMTUA alleged that the Senior Special Assistant on Transport and Logistics, Hassan Adekoya, had engaged in repeated acts of abuse of office, undermining due process and threatening the livelihoods of transport operators.

The union claimed that Adekoya had been impounding trucks without prior notice, lawful penalties, or official authorisation, and detaining them for extended periods while demanding what it described as “exorbitant and unlawful charges”.

According to the petition, the most recent incident occurred on 22 May 2026, when Adekoya, accompanied by police officers from Apapa Police Station, reportedly carried out an early morning operation in which trucks were removed from the custody of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

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COMTUA alleged that the vehicles were taken without legal backing and remained in Adekoya’s custody as of 30 May.

The group further stated that inquiries made with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the police indicated that the operation was not officially sanctioned, describing it as a “personal exercise” by the aide.

The union warned that the alleged actions could erode public confidence in the state government and disrupt transport operations critical to Lagos’ economy.

COMTUA called on the governor to immediately intervene by directing Adekoya to cease all such activities, ensure the unconditional release of the detained trucks, and order a full investigation into the matter.

The petition was also copied to the Lagos State Attorney General, the Commissioner of Police, and relevant transport authorities.