Governor Uba Sani has commended the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency and members of the State Hajj Delegation Committee for the successful conduct of this year's pilgrimage exercise in Saudi Arabia....

Governor Uba Sani has commended the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency and members of the State Hajj Delegation Committee for the successful conduct of this year’s pilgrimage exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The Governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of Kaduna pilgrims, saying every effort was made to ensure a smooth and hitch-free Hajj operation.

As a mark of appreciation, Governor Uba Sani presented a personal gift of three hundred Saudi Riyals, equivalent to about one hundred and fourteen thousand Naira, to each pilgrim from Kaduna State.

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The Governor made the announcement during a visit to the pilgrims’ tents in Muna, where he interacted with the faithful and urged them to continue praying for peace, security and development in Nigeria.

He also apologised for any minor lapses that may have occurred during the exercise, describing them as unintended and inevitable in a gathering of such magnitude.