Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has assured families of the teachers and pupils abducted in Oriire Local Government Area that his administration is doing everything possible to secure their safe return....

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has assured families of the teachers and pupils abducted in Oriire Local Government Area that his administration is doing everything possible to secure their safe return.

The governor gave the assurance during a visit to L.A. Basic School, Ahoro Esinele, where he met with relatives of the victims and members of the affected community.

Governor Makinde, who sympathised with the families, said the incident was painful and unfortunate, noting that the government remains committed to ensuring that all the abductees are rescued unharmed.

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He appealed to residents not to engage in blame games between the state and federal governments but to cooperate with security agencies and support ongoing rescue efforts.

According to the governor, the focus at this critical time should be on securing the release of the abducted children and teachers rather than apportioning blame.

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The governor disclosed that he has been holding regular security meetings since the incident occurred and is working closely with security agencies to facilitate the safe return of the victims.

He also commended security operatives, including personnel of the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun Corps, for their dedication in tackling security challenges across the state.

Family members of the abducted victims made emotional appeals to the governor, urging the government to intensify efforts to secure the release of their loved ones.

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Governor Makinde later held a closed-door meeting with the families, reassuring them of the government’s unwavering commitment to the rescue operation.

The visit had in attendance government officials, political leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community representatives and security chiefs, all of whom expressed support for efforts aimed at securing the release of the abductees.