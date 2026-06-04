The United States has highlighted its growing security partnership with Nigeria, revealing that recent joint counterterrorism operations between both countries led to the elimination of a top-ranking Islamic State (ISIS) commander operating within Nigerian territory. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disclosed the development while discussing Washington’s foreign policy priorities…...

The United States has highlighted its growing security partnership with Nigeria, revealing that recent joint counterterrorism operations between both countries led to the elimination of a top-ranking Islamic State (ISIS) commander operating within Nigerian territory.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disclosed the development while discussing Washington’s foreign policy priorities and international security engagements, describing Nigeria as a key partner in ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in West Africa.

Rubio said concerns raised by various groups over attacks affecting Christian communities in Nigeria had contributed to deeper security collaboration between the two nations.

“On Nigeria, where many were very concerned about violence against Christians, we are now actively cooperating in counterterrorism with the Nigerian government and Nigerian security forces,” Rubio said.

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According to the U.S. official, the enhanced partnership has already yielded significant results on the battlefield against extremist groups.

He revealed that American and Nigerian security agencies recently carried out “a joint operation a couple of weeks ago that took out the number two leader of global ISIS, operating from inside of the country, and that continues.”

The disclosure underscores the increasing level of intelligence sharing and operational cooperation between Abuja and Washington as both governments confront the growing threat posed by terrorist organisations across West Africa and the Sahel.

The Nigeria security forces has continually engaged in sustained operations against Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and other armed groups.

Successive Nigerian governments have repeatedly called for stronger international collaboration to address terrorism, illegal arms trafficking and cross-border criminal networks that continue to destabilise parts of the Lake Chad Basin and the wider Sahel region.

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The United States and Nigeria have maintained longstanding relations spanning security cooperation, peacekeeping efforts, economic development initiatives and support for democratic governance.