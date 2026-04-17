Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, on Friday declared that credibility as an opposition force must be earned through electoral victories, not mere rhetoric and emergency coalition, as he pledged loyalty to the newly elected National Working Committee…...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, on Friday declared that credibility as an opposition force must be earned through electoral victories, not mere rhetoric and emergency coalition, as he pledged loyalty to the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the party’s national headquarters, Wadata House, Abuja, Wike dismissed claims by smaller political groups positioning themselves as leading opposition voices, insisting that performance at the polls remains the true test of relevance.

“You cannot become an opposition party without winning an election. Those who say they are leading the opposition have not contested any election successfully,” he said.

Wike’s remarks come amid ongoing realignments within Nigeria’s political space, with parties jostling for influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Reaffirming his commitment to the PDP, Wike said his visit was to demonstrate solidarity with the new leadership and encourage a united front as the party rebuilds after internal crises.

“My coming here is to reassure you of my support. I have come to pledge my loyalty to the National Working Committee,” he stated.

He acknowledged that the PDP had faced significant challenges but noted that the party was gradually emerging from its internal strife.

“Yes, we have crisis, and we have almost come out of it. It will require hard work and sacrifice to move the party forward,” he said.

The minister urged the NWC to prioritise reconciliation, particularly by engaging members who had defected, many of whom, he noted, still retain interest in the party.

“Reach out to them. Most are concerned about opportunities, including tickets. You know what to do,” Wike advised.

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He also cautioned against distractions, especially ongoing legal battles, expressing confidence that the party would prevail.

“We have defeated them at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal. The same God will see us through. Stay focused and work as a team,” he added.

In his response, PDP National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, assured that the new leadership would reposition the party and restore public confidence.

“We have capable hands and we are determined to lead the party to a higher level. We will not disappoint Nigerians,” he said.

Mohammed stressed that the PDP remained a viable platform for national leadership and would intensify efforts to secure electoral victories in 2027.

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Also speaking, National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, commended Wike’s continued support, describing his visit as a significant boost to the morale of the party’s leadership.

The visit underscores growing efforts within the PDP to reassert its dominance as Nigeria’s foremost opposition party, amid increasing competition and shifting political alliances.