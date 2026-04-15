The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, has ruled out the possibility of automatic tickets for serving elected public office holders within the party. Mr Yilwatda made this known while speaking at an APC media chat in Abuja, stressing that such a provision is not recognised by…...

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, has ruled out the possibility of automatic tickets for serving elected public office holders within the party.

Mr Yilwatda made this known while speaking at an APC media chat in Abuja, stressing that such a provision is not recognised by the party’s constitution.

He explained that the APC constitution only provides for direct primaries and consensus arrangements as the legitimate pathways for selecting candidates.

According to him, the process is structured in a way that makes it difficult for any individual or group to unduly influence outcomes.

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On consensus candidacy, Mr Yilwatda noted that it can only be adopted where all aspirants willingly agree, adding that such consent must be formally given in writing.

He was responding to a question regarding a proposal reportedly put forward by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, suggesting that high-performing elected officials be granted automatic tickets.