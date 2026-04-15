The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Ajibola Bashiru, has criticised opposition figures, accusing them of inconsistency and confusion in their assessment of Nigeria’s political landscape. Mr Bashiru made the remarks while responding to comments by a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress and former Osun State governor, Rauf…...

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Ajibola Bashiru, has criticised opposition figures, accusing them of inconsistency and confusion in their assessment of Nigeria’s political landscape.

Mr Bashiru made the remarks while responding to comments by a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress and former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, during an APC media chat.

He alleged that the ADC and like-minded opposition actors “speak from both sides of the mouth”, questioning the party’s claim of being Nigeria’s leading opposition force.

According to him, the ADC’s electoral performance does not support such a position, describing its self-characterisation as “highly dubious”.

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Mr Bashiru further argued that opposition figures often contradict themselves—on one hand accusing the APC of inducing defections into its ranks, while on the other hand dismissing the political relevance of those defectors.

He added that the same opposition groups celebrate new entrants into their own parties as proof of growing popularity, which he said underscores a lack of coherence in their arguments.

The APC National Secretary also questioned the logic behind such positions, suggesting that the contradictions raise concerns about the opposition’s understanding of political realities.