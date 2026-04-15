Nigeria’s inflation rate edged higher in March 2026, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the average change in prices of goods and services, rose to 135.4 in March, marking a 5.4-point increase from 130.0 recorded in February.

https://x.com/NBS_Nigeria/status/2044413705983578455

The headline inflation rate climbed to 15.38% in March, up from 15.06% in the previous month.