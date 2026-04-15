Nigeria’s inflation rate edged higher in March 2026, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the average change in prices of goods and services, rose to 135.4 in March, marking a 5.4-point increase from 130.0 recorded in February.
https://x.com/NBS_Nigeria/status/2044413705983578455
The headline inflation rate climbed to 15.38% in March, up from 15.06% in the previous month.
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On a month-on-month basis, inflation stood at 4.18%, indicating a continued rise in the general price level.
Food inflation, a key component affecting household spending, was recorded at 14.31% in March. On a monthly basis, food prices increased by 4.17%, reflecting persistent pressures in the cost of essential items.
The latest figures suggest that inflationary pressures remain elevated, driven largely by food prices and broader economic factors, including supply chain challenges and macroeconomic adjustments.
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