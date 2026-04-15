The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has renewed its call for sweeping reforms in Nigeria’s security architecture, advocating the establishment of independent State Police while raising concerns over the appointment and tenure of the Inspector-General of Police.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group emphasised that State Police remains a constitutional necessity given Nigeria’s evolving security challenges. However, it warned that such structures must not become tools of political control in the hands of state governors.

HURIWA called for a robust constitutional framework to guarantee operational independence, transparent recruitment, and strict safeguards against political interference. It also recommended the creation of autonomous State Police Service Commissions and multi-layered accountability systems involving civil society, the judiciary, and federal representatives.

The group cautioned that without these protections, State Police could degenerate into instruments of political intimidation rather than agencies for public safety.

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On the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, HURIWA expressed concern over recurring controversies surrounding the appointment and tenure of Inspectors-General of Police.

It specifically referenced ongoing debates about the tenure of the current IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, particularly in relation to statutory retirement provisions.

According to the group, public service rules and police regulations stipulate retirement upon attaining 60 years of age or 35 years of service. It therefore called on the Federal Government and the Police Service Commission to provide clarity on the IGP’s service records, retirement status, and the legal basis for his continued stay in office.

HURIWA also raised concerns about perceived political and sectional influences in key security appointments, noting that such perceptions could undermine public trust in national institutions.

The group urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that all security appointments are based strictly on merit, competence, and seniority, in line with constitutional provisions and federal character principles.

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It further warned that repeated controversies over IGP appointments risk destabilising the institutional integrity of the police, stressing the need for strict adherence to the rule of law and transparent succession planning.

HURIWA called for immediate clarification of the IGP’s retirement status, compliance with statutory provisions in police appointments, and accelerated constitutional reforms to establish State Police with safeguards against abuse.

The statement was signed by Emmanuel Onwubiko, who stressed that Nigeria’s democracy must be anchored on the rule of law rather than political convenience.