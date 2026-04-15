The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed reports suggesting inspecurity at some centres ahead of the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examinations.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon Placid, says proactive steps have been taken to guarantee a safe and conducive environment for candidates.
These is says include the deployment of additional security personnel to centres across the country, routine patrols, perimeter surveillance, and the positioning of rapid response teams at strategic locations.
The Police also say they are working closely with other security agencies to monitor and respond swiftly to any potential threats.