The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed reports suggesting inspecurity at some centres ahead of the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examinations. ‎ ‎ ‎The Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon Placid, says proactive steps have been taken to guarantee a safe and conducive environment for candidates. ‎ ‎These is…...

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed reports suggesting inspecurity at some centres ahead of the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examinations.



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‎The Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon Placid, says proactive steps have been taken to guarantee a safe and conducive environment for candidates.

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‎These is says include the deployment of additional security personnel to centres across the country, routine patrols, perimeter surveillance, and the positioning of rapid response teams at strategic locations.

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‎The Police also say they are working closely with other security agencies to monitor and respond swiftly to any potential threats.