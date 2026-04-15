The Oyo State Government has confirmed a case of Lassa fever in Ibadan and activated emergency response measures to contain its spread. The case, which was recorded at the University College Hospital (UCH), involved a 44-year-old woman who died on April 11, 2026. According to the report, laboratory confirmation of…...

The Oyo State Government has confirmed a case of Lassa fever in Ibadan and activated emergency response measures to contain its spread.

The case, which was recorded at the University College Hospital (UCH), involved a 44-year-old woman who died on April 11, 2026.

According to the report, laboratory confirmation of Lassa fever was received two days later, on April 13.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, the government stated that it had immediately activated its emergency response mechanisms, including the Incident Management System, to coordinate all response activities.

According to the Commissioner, efforts are already underway to identify and monitor all contacts of the deceased, while arrangements have been made to ensure a safe and dignified burial.

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Residents were also advised to seek prompt medical attention if they experience symptoms such as persistent fever, weakness, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding, chest pain or difficulty in breathing.

She noted that early presentation at health facilities significantly improves chances of survival.

The commissioner explained that Lassa fever is a viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted mainly through contact with food or household items contaminated by urine or faeces of infected rodents.

She added that human-to-human transmission can also occur through contact with bodily fluids, particularly in healthcare settings without adequate precautions.

The government further urged residents to maintain proper environmental hygiene by keeping their surroundings clean, storing food in rodent-proof containers, disposing of waste appropriately, and avoiding drying food on the ground or roadside.

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Residents were also advised to prevent rodent access to homes by sealing entry points and to maintain good personal hygiene, including regular handwashing.

Suspected cases are to be reported through designated emergency lines, while health workers have been directed to strictly adhere to infection prevention and control protocols.

The Commissioner reassured residents that there is no cause for panic, stating that the situation is under control, with surveillance intensified and health facilities placed on high alert across the state.

She added that the government is strengthening collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure a coordinated response,emphasisingg that Lassa fever is preventable and treatable, especially when detected early.