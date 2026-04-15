The Federal High sitting in Abuja has fixed May 26 for the Department of State Services to open its case against former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and Son, Abdulazeez. The decision by the Coutrt follows the amendment of the charges preferred against the former AGF, Malami, and…...

The Federal High sitting in Abuja has fixed May 26 for the Department of State Services to open its case against former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and Son, Abdulazeez.

The decision by the Coutrt follows the amendment of the charges preferred against the former AGF, Malami, and his Son, Abdulaziz, by the Department of State Services.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/dss-re-arraigns-malami-son-on-amended-charges-in-abuja/

The new charges against the duo has been amended to remove the charge of Terrorism financing to now only reflect Alleged Terrorism and Illegal possession of Arms and Ammunition.

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The former AGF and his son were arrested by the Department of State Services following the perfection of his bail conditions from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

His arrest was reportedly triggered by the alleged discovery of a cache of Arms and Ammunition in one of the properties linked to him before his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The former Attorney General under the Muhammadu Buhari administration had claimed that charges against him were politically motivated but the next few weeks will test his claims with the opening of the case by the DSS against him.

Mr Abubakar Malami was Attorney General of the Federation for the 8 years of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.