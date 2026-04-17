The Delta State Police Command has intensified patrols along key waterways in Asaba as part of efforts to curb kidnapping, drug trafficking and other criminal activities in the area. The operation, carried out by marine units from both Delta and Anambra State Police Commands, was supported by personnel of the…...

The Delta State Police Command has intensified patrols along key waterways in Asaba as part of efforts to curb kidnapping, drug trafficking and other criminal activities in the area.

The operation, carried out by marine units from both Delta and Anambra State Police Commands, was supported by personnel of the Buffalo Team and led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations.

According to the Command, the coordinated patrol covered strategic waterways from the Second Niger Bridge axis to the Asaba Grand Hotel area, identified as critical routes for criminal activities.

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The initiative, described as proactive, is aimed at addressing emerging security threats and ensuring the safety of residents and commuters within the state.

Police authorities said all officers involved in the exercise were equipped with life jackets in line with safety protocols and professionalism in the discharge of their duties. The patrol was conducted without any incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyeniyi, reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Delta State.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to support the police with timely and credible information to aid ongoing security operations.