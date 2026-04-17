The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, on Thursday inspected security deployments at Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board across the FCT.

The inspection forms part of proactive measures by the Command to ensure a smooth, peaceful and hitch-free conduct of the ongoing examinations scheduled from April 16 to 18, 2026.

During the exercise, the police chief assessed security arrangements aimed at safeguarding candidates, officials and examination facilities.

He also engaged with centre supervisors, assuring them of adequate security presence throughout the examination period.

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CP Sanusi reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order, warning that any attempt to disrupt the process would be met with decisive action in line with the law.

The Command further assured residents of its continued dedication to the protection of lives and property, urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through its emergency lines.