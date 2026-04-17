A former Chief Executive of the National Youth Service Corps, Reverend Peter Okuromade, has advocated for moral rebirth for Corps Members, who are being prepared to take up leadership roles in the country. He stated this during a courtesy visit by the 23rd NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu,…...

A former Chief Executive of the National Youth Service Corps, Reverend Peter Okuromade, has advocated for moral rebirth for Corps Members, who are being prepared to take up leadership roles in the country.

He stated this during a courtesy visit by the 23rd NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, to his residence in Abuja.

Rev. Okuromade said as role models to the younger generation, there was the need for them to be exposed to the ideals of responsible citizenship, especially during Orientation periods in Camp.

The man who piloted the affairs of NYSC between January and March 2002, hailed the unique leadership qualities of General Nafiu since his assumption of office as the DG, and commended him for the visit, adding that his commitment to Staff and Corps Welfare were worthy of applause.

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In a related development, another erstwhile Director General of the organization, Major General Suleiman Kazaure Rtd, has complimented the immense contributions of the Scheme to national unity, development, job creation, youth mentorship and empowerment, during a similar visit to his residence in Abuja by Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu.

Kazaure, who was NYSC’s helmsman from April 2016 to October 2019, tasked General Nafiu to strengthen its relationship with relevant stakeholders to ensure security of Corps Members and officials who would serve as adhoc staff during and after the 2027 general elections.

He assured his guest that he is ready to offer his support in the way of advice if the need arises.

“You are doing very well, keep it up. I am proud of you”, Kazaure said.

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Earlier, General Nafiu had hailed the efforts of the former NYSC Chief Executives for their contributions to the tremendous achievements the Scheme had recorded during their tenures of office, and pledged to continue to build on their legacies.