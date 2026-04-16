The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed a kidnapping incident along the Ayere–Kabba Road involving a commercial bus travelling from Lagos to Abuja. Police spokesperson, ASP Saliu Afusat, said the attack occurred recently when armed men intercepted a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Chisco Transport Company with registration number KJA…...

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed a kidnapping incident along the Ayere–Kabba Road involving a commercial bus travelling from Lagos to Abuja.

Police spokesperson, ASP Saliu Afusat, said the attack occurred recently when armed men intercepted a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Chisco Transport Company with registration number KJA 405 YJ.

According to the police, one passenger, identified as Adoun Julius, was rescued during a swift response by security operatives, while the vehicle has been recovered.

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The Command added that joint security teams, including the police and military, have intensified search-and-rescue operations to free the remaining abducted passengers. Seven suspects have so far been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

Authorities urged the public to remain calm and provide useful information, assuring that efforts are ongoing to ensure the safe return of all victims.