The Nigeria Revenue Service has announced plans to roll out a new digital platform, Rev360, as part of efforts to modernise tax administration and improve efficiency across the country. In a statement issued in Abuja, the agency said the platform would go live on April 30, 2026, marking a significant…...

The Nigeria Revenue Service has announced plans to roll out a new digital platform, Rev360, as part of efforts to modernise tax administration and improve efficiency across the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the agency said the platform would go live on April 30, 2026, marking a significant step towards a more transparent, user-friendly, and technology-driven tax system.

According to the NRS, Rev360 is designed as a next-generation solution aimed at delivering “Tax Administration 3.0,” with features such as end-to-end automation, real-time reporting, and seamless integration with taxpayers’ systems.

The platform builds on previous digital reforms, including TaxPro Max, which enhanced electronic tax filing and reduced the need for physical interactions between taxpayers and officials.

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Under the leadership of its Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, the agency said the initiative aligns with its broader strategy to modernise operations, strengthen compliance, and boost taxpayer confidence.

The rollout will begin with medium and emerging taxpayers following a successful pilot phase.

The NRS added that implementation would follow a structured and phased approach, supported by training programmes, stakeholder engagement, and sustained communication to ensure a smooth transition.

The agency described Rev360 as a major milestone in its drive for innovation and improved service delivery, as Nigeria intensifies efforts to strengthen revenue generation and support economic development.