At least three armed bandits were killed in Zamfara, One arrested , while several others escaped into the forest with possible gunshot wounds...

At least three armed bandits were killed in Zamfara, One arrested , while several others escaped into the forest with possible gunshot wounds

Three AK-47 rifles, twenty-three rounds of live ammunition, three magazines, and ten motorcycles were also recovered from the Terrorits hideouts

The successes according to the police in Zamfara via a press statement signed by its spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar were recorded during an operation aimed at crushing banditry and other violent crimes in Zamfara and neighboring states

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The statement adds says that joint security team comprising operatives of the Violence Crime Response Unit and Civil Security Volunteers led by the police conducted a coordinated anti-banditry operation in Taza, Wuya, and Gwaram villages within the Jangebe Forest in Anka Local Government Area of the state

The statement further says, upon arrival at the targeted locations, the team encountered heavily armed bandits who engaged the operatives with sophisticated weapons. A fierce gun battle ensued, during which the security team successfully overpowered the criminals and killed three of its men

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Though, no casualties were recorded on the side of the police operatives or supporting security personnel.

The police commend the Zamfara state government for supporting it’s operations and described the success to the recent deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers and CSK operational vehicles to the command the Command

The Zamfara Police again assures that it remained resolute in its commitment to sustaining aggressive operations against banditry and other forms of criminality, with a view to restoring lasting peace and security across the state.