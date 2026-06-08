The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 21 suspects and recovered 20 motorcycles during a targeted operation aimed at curbing reckless riding and public disturbance in Gusau....

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 21 suspects and recovered 20 motorcycles during a targeted operation aimed at curbing reckless riding and public disturbance in Gusau.

The operation followed repeated complaints from residents of Birnin Ruwa, Tullukawa and Yar Gada communities over the activities of youths popularly referred to as “Arlet Boys,” accused of engaging in dangerous motorcycle riding and disruptive behaviour.

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Police operatives carried out coordinated raids on identified criminal hideouts and black spots across the affected areas at about 7:30 p.m. on 7 June 2026.

According to the Command, all arrested suspects will undergo thorough screening and investigation, with those found culpable to be prosecuted.

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The Police assured residents that the crackdown would be sustained to restore order and safeguard lives and property, urging the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing security efforts.