Justice Aishat Opesanwo of the Lagos State High Court, sitting at Osbourne Foreshore Phase 1, Ikoyi has adjourned till September 28, hearing into the judicial review proceedings, challenging the powers of the coroner's inquest to investigate the cause of death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege....

Justice Aishat Opesanwo of the Lagos State High Court, sitting at Osbourne Foreshore Phase 1, Ikoyi has adjourned till September 28, hearing into the judicial review proceedings, challenging the powers of the coroner’s inquest to investigate the cause of death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege.

He’s the son of renowned novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege, who died in controversial circumstances on January 7, 2026, at Eurapharma Care Services’ hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos.

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‎The court fixed the date after counsel to the applicant (Eurapharma Care), informed the court that several respondents had recently served processes on the applicant, and that they need time to file appropriate responses.

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‎ Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), told the court that although the case was scheduled for hearing, the applicant had only recently been served with several processes and required time to respond.

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‎According to him, all parties had come to the conclusion that the matter could not proceed as scheduled, and had agreed to return on Sept. 28, subject to the convenience of the court.

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‎The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), who appeared for the first to third respondents, confirmed the proposed date.

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‎Following submissions by counsel, Justice Opesanwo adjourned the matter until September 28, 2026, for hearing.

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‎Eurapharma care is seeking orders of certiorari and prohibition from the High Court in a bid to quash the Coroner’s Court’s decisions and to restrain further proceedings in the inquest.

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‎The respondents in the suit are the Senior Magistrate and Coroner, Atinuke Adetunji; the Chief Coroner of Lagos State; the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State; Dr. Ivara Esege; Chimamanda Adichie, and Atlantis Pediatric Hospital Limited.

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‎One of the key issues raised in the suit is for the high court to determine whether the Coroner’s Court, properly assumed jurisdiction, considering that the deceased child’s body had already been cremated before the commencement of the inquest.

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‎Already, the High Court on May 26, in an ex partner order, had ordered a stay of the inquest pending the determination of the substantive suit, and granted Euracare leave to seek judicial review.

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‎Following the order, Magistrate Adetunji on June 3, 2026, suspended proceedings in the inquest and adjourned the matter until October 8, 2026.

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‎Meanwhile, TVC News gathers that the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Lawal Pedro, SAN, alongside the Chief Coroner of Lagos State and the Chief Coroner of Lagos state, have filed a preliminary objection challenging the competence of the suit filed by Eurapharma Care.

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‎Mr Pedro (SAN) argued that the judicial review proceedings are incompetent, premature and amount to an abuse of court process.

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‎In their joint written address, the respondents contended that the applicant failed to establish any basis for invoking the supervisory jurisdiction of the High Court through judicial review.

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‎The case is adjourned till Sept. 28.

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