Tension is mounting in Warri following the blockade of Chevron Nigeria's Abiteye Flow Station in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State by protesting Ijaw women, who occupied the facility in the early hours of Monday, disrupting operations....

Tension is mounting in Warri following the blockade of Chevron Nigeria’s Abiteye Flow Station in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State by protesting Ijaw women, who occupied the facility in the early hours of Monday, disrupting operations.

In a swift reaction, Itsekiri protesters barricaded the entrance of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Warri and other oil and gas facilities in their domain condemning the occupation of the oil facility and demanding adherence to the rule of law.

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The protests are linked to growing disagreements over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s proposed ward delineation in the Warri Federal Constituency, which has continued to generate ethnic tensions.

Despite heavy rainfall, the demonstrators insisted that the delineation process must strictly follow constitutional and legal provisions.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the protesters vowed to extend their action to other strategic locations, including the Ifie Flow Station and Chevron Escravos facilities, if the occupation of the Abiteye Flow Station continues.