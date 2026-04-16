Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as a serial election contestant and loser, who will still contest in 2031. The Minister was responding to comments by Atiku that the current administration has not done anything positive for Nigerians.…...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as a serial election contestant and loser, who will still contest in 2031.

The Minister was responding to comments by Atiku that the current administration has not done anything positive for Nigerians.

Wike, who spoke during an inspection tour of ongoing road projects in Abuja, said Nigerians would dismiss such criticisms, insisting that visible developments across the FCT tell a different story.

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“Atiku is a serial failure. He is a serial contestant and loser and I am sure that in 2031, he will still contest. Nigerians would be laughing at such a person making that kind of statement that nothing positive has been done,” he said.

In a no-holds-barred response, the minister challenged Atiku to compare the state of Abuja during his time in office with what is obtainable today.

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“Let him compare FCT now and when he was Vice President. Can he honestly say what we have now is the same as then?” Wike queried.

He maintained that the administration would not be distracted by political attacks, stressing that governance must continue regardless of the election season.

“The election will come, but people must work. Contractors are not part of the election,” he declared.

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Amid the political fireworks, Wike assured residents that key road projects linking satellite towns would be delivered on schedule, boosting connectivity and easing pressure on the city centre.

He revealed that the Airport–Kuje road project is nearing completion, with one part of the bridge set to be opened for use next week.

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“From Airport Junction to Kuje, one part of the bridge is almost completed. Before the end of May, the entire job will be handed over,” he said.

On the Kuje–Gwagwalada road, the minister said the first phase of the dualisation project, spanning about seven kilometres, would also be completed before the end of May.

“I am happy with the progress, we are satisfied with the quality of jobs being delivered,” he added.

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Wike noted that the ongoing projects would transform Kuje into a major hub, attracting residents and investors, and reducing congestion in Abuja city.

“Very soon, Kuje will no longer be a satellite town. People will move there, build houses, and the pressure on the city will reduce,” he said.

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The minister also dismissed allegations by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that the FCT Administration attempted to frustrate its convention by targeting the Rainbow Event Centre.

“I don’t even know where that place is, there was no interference from anybody. These people should just stop looking for sympathy,” he said.

He challenged the party to produce evidence of any correspondence with the office concerned with themanagement of theEagleSquare, insisting that due process was not followed.

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Wike further assured that ongoing projects would not be slowed down by political activities, revealing that over 80 per cent of planned works would be completed before January.

“Our focus is clear deliver projects, improve lives, and keep Abuja moving,” he said.

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The inspection tour is part of efforts by the FCT Administration to ensure contractors meet deadlines and deliver quality infrastructure across the territory.