Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning to contractors handling key infrastructure projects across Abuja, insisting that agreed timelines, particularly for projects slated for inauguration during President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary must be strictly adhered to. Speaking during an extensive inspection of ongoing…...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning to contractors handling key infrastructure projects across Abuja, insisting that agreed timelines, particularly for projects slated for inauguration during President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary must be strictly adhered to.

Speaking during an extensive inspection of ongoing projects in the nation’s capital, Wike expressed dissatisfaction with delays by a contractor handling road works in Wuse, despite commending the quality of work delivered so far.

“We agreed that by the end of May or June that job will be delivered, but what we heard today is different. I’m not going to accept that,” the minister said. “I have directed that by the second week of June, that project must be handed over.”

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The minister, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to meeting delivery timelines, said the inspection tour was part of routine efforts to ensure quality control and accountability.

“We don’t just sit in our offices. We go out to verify the quality of jobs and ensure contractors meet up with timelines,” he stated.

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Wike, however, praised the performance of other contractors, particularly those handling the N16 interchange and the Institutions and Research Centre near key academic institutions in Abuja, describing their work as “top quality” and on track for commissioning.

“At the N16 interchange, the quality of work speaks for itself. The contractor has assured us it will be ready for inauguration. The same applies to the Institutions and Research Centre we are confident it will be delivered on schedule,” he said.

At Tunga Madaki, where a critical access road and bridge project linking Bill Clinton Drive of the Airport Road to surrounding communities is nearing completion, the minister expressed satisfaction with progress, noting that the project would significantly improve connectivity.

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“This road became necessary following the construction of the second runway by the Ministry of Aviation. The community demanded access, and we delivered. You can see they are putting finishing touches to the bridge,” he added.

Wike further disclosed plans to extend the road from the bridge axis to Zuba, revealing that necessary procurement processes and compensation arrangements for affected communities were already underway.

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“From Bill Clinton Drive to Zuba will be opened up. This is part of our broader commitment to ensure that satellite towns benefit from development under this administration,” he said.

Highlighting progress beyond road infrastructure, the minister said the FCT Administration was simultaneously investing in water supply, education, and healthcare.

“We are going to inaugurate the satellite water projects in Bwari, Karu, and Orozo. In education, we have renovated and furnished several schools, especially in satellite towns. We’ve also awarded contracts for rehabilitation of health facilities. So, it’s not just about roads,” Wike noted.

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On the recent water scarcity affecting parts of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), the minister attributed the disruption to damage caused to a major pipeline by a private developer.

“A major pipe was damaged during a private development. The Water Board is working seriously to fix it, but we will investigate and take action. If necessary, we will shut down that project because no one should inconvenience the public for personal gain,” he warned.

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While appealing for patience from residents, Wike assured that the administration would not tolerate negligence or sabotage affecting public utilities.

“It’s not our fault, but we take responsibility to fix it. The public should be assured that we are on top of the situation,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed that the FCT Administration remains focused on delivering impactful infrastructure that will transform both the city centre and satellite communities, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.