The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has responded to a reported case of hijab discrimination at the Esther Oshikoya CBT Centre in Ibadan, clarifying its position on candidates’ rights during examination screening. According to the Board, the incident was observed through its monitoring system during the screening process…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has responded to a reported case of hijab discrimination at the Esther Oshikoya CBT Centre in Ibadan, clarifying its position on candidates’ rights during examination screening.

According to the Board, the incident was observed through its monitoring system during the screening process for the first examination session on Thursday, April 16.

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JAMB stated that it acted swiftly by addressing the ad hoc official involved and issuing immediate directives that no candidate wearing a hijab should be compelled to remove or modify it.

The Board emphasized that the action was not carried out by the CBT centre as an institution, nor does it reflect JAMB’s official guidelines.

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It attributed the occurrence to the conduct of an overzealous ad hoc staff member who failed to comply with established procedures regarding religious attire.

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JAMB reiterated that its screening processes fully respect the religious beliefs and cultural practices of all candidates, stressing that such incidents are inconsistent with its operational standards.

The Board further assured candidates nationwide that their right to religious expression, including appropriate dressing, remains protected under its policies.

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To prevent a recurrence, JAMB disclosed that all ad hoc personnel have been re-briefed and reminded of the approved screening guidelines across all examination centres.