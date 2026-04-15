The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, says the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is laying critical infrastructure to support its projected trillion-dollar economy. Mr Yilwatda made the remarks during a media chat organised by the party as part of its ongoing engagement with Nigerians…...

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, says the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is laying critical infrastructure to support its projected trillion-dollar economy.

Mr Yilwatda made the remarks during a media chat organised by the party as part of its ongoing engagement with Nigerians and efforts to highlight government policies and programmes.

He pointed to several large-scale projects across the country aimed at boosting food production and driving economic development. Among them is the Sokoto–Badagry road project, which he described as a strategic corridor expected to enhance agricultural productivity and trade.

According to him, the road project will be complemented by plans for about 300 dams to support irrigation, fish farming, and livestock production, thereby strengthening food security nationwide.

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Mr Yilwatda also highlighted ongoing rail development linking Sokoto to the Niger Republic, noting that such infrastructure would deepen economic integration within the West African sub-region and open up opportunities for cross-border trade.

Speaking further, the engineering professor described the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline as one of the most significant infrastructure projects in Nigeria’s history, with the capacity to power industries and stimulate economic growth, particularly in the northern region.

He added that the proposed rail line to Maradi, through Illela in Sokoto State, alongside plans for a new port, would provide landlocked neighbouring countries with access to trade routes, boosting Nigeria’s revenue potential.

On security, the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, urged Nigerians to avoid politicising the issue, insisting that measurable progress has been made.

He acknowledged that while challenges remain, the government’s successes should not be overlooked, noting that critics often focus solely on setbacks.

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Mr Bashiru cited former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, as attesting to improvements in security in the state compared to previous years.

He added that while certain achievements cannot be publicly detailed due to national security concerns, ongoing efforts have led to the neutralisation of several terrorist leaders and operatives.

According to him, the government is also shifting focus towards identifying and prosecuting individuals who finance terrorism, noting that hundreds of suspects have already been convicted, with international partners, including the United States, commending Nigeria’s efforts.