The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an adjustment to the campaign timeline for the forthcoming Osun State governorship election, following a shift in the election date. In a press statement issued on Thursday, the Commission recalled that it had earlier, on 26 February 2026, released a revised timetable…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an adjustment to the campaign timeline for the forthcoming Osun State governorship election, following a shift in the election date.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the Commission recalled that it had earlier, on 26 February 2026, released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 General Election, which included moving the Osun governorship poll forward by one week — from 8 August to 15 August 2026.

Consequently, INEC stated that political parties must now conclude their campaigns by midnight on Thursday, 13 August 2026. The adjustment aligns with Section 98(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, which stipulates that all political campaigns must end at least 24 hours before election day.

The Commission urged political parties, candidates and other stakeholders to comply strictly with the revised timeline.

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INEC reaffirmed its commitment to delivering free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.

The statement was signed by National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, and dated 16 April 2026.