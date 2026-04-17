President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday in Abuja, reaffirmed his commitment to building a stable, peaceful, and prosperous nation, assuring that the well-being of Nigerians remains his top priority. He stated that the political and economic structures that have long undermined Nigerians’ prosperity are being steadily replaced through the realignment of…...

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday in Abuja, reaffirmed his commitment to building a stable, peaceful, and prosperous nation, assuring that the well-being of Nigerians remains his top priority.

He stated that the political and economic structures that have long undermined Nigerians’ prosperity are being steadily replaced through the realignment of the economy to enable full participation.

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Receiving a delegation of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State at the State House, President Tinubu pledged to sustain reforms aimed at creating more opportunities for poor and vulnerable citizens.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, also attended the event, alongside many governors: Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Mohammed Inuwa (Gombe), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), and Uba Sani (Kaduna), who also serves as deputy director-general of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors..

A host of former governors, including Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Tanko Almakura (Nasarawa), attended, as well as former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, the APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Bashiru, zonal coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, directors and the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Ibrahim Masari.

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President Tinubu emphasised that the more citizens participate in shaping their lives and future, the better society will be for generations to come.

He urged the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to continue sensitising and mobilising citizens, especially at the grassroots, on the government’s efforts to improve their livelihoods through economic reforms.

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“You represent the conscience of a nation that wants to break the shackles of poverty and hopelessness,’’ he said.

President Tinubu assured that the administration will uphold the tenets of democracy, including the rule of law, the separation of powers and the rights of all citizens.

“We cannot submit to disobedience of a lawful order of the court; we must embrace the judiciary, whether it favours us or not. We submit to this principle of democracy, separation of powers, and understanding of the dynamics of it, and the nationhood that Nigeria is, that we must build one country. That’s what Renewed Hope is all about. You must give them that hope.

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“There’s no other path for us to attain national greatness other than to build one common vision for the progress and prosperity of our people. That is what we must do,’’ he added.

He reiterated that his government is guided by a clear vision to foster inclusive growth, create opportunities for youth, and ensure that every Nigerian—regardless of background or region—has a stake in the country’s future.

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He encouraged citizens not to be discouraged by the misinformation championed by the opposition elements in the country.

He said the great accomplishments witnessed in modern times were achieved through visionary leadership, assuring that Nigeria is in safe hands.

To the opposition, he said: “They want to scare me off? It’s a lie. I’ve been through this path before. And if I have to come back over and over and over again, I’ll do the same thing. There is no better place than your own country. And no one can build it except you. We saw great things, skyscrapers. We wonder how the plane takes off and flies us from one destination to another. There was no magic of yesterday. It is the thinker of tomorrow and the future that can elevate life, that can reform us all.

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“And being the transformative leaders that you are, you are in good company. Don’t be afraid. I’ve listened to you. I didn’t have to look back on the economy because the truth is, I took over from myself. The late Buhari was me. He was my partner. And if I took over from him. Is that not from me? So, if something is wrong, fine. Live with it, correct it, move on. The life voyage is not going to be easy. I can only stand before you and say you will not regret it. That is why we ask you to renew their hope. If they don’t want to see the hope and the roads and bridges, and the children we raise, the economy we are growing, we shall lend them Jigi-Bola, eyeglasses. One thing that you need from me is a promise that I won’t run away from the affair. With you, the deal is done”.

Turning to the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, President Tinubu promised to be their greatest champion.

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“We act as one family. You represent a conscience, a nation that wants to break the shackles of poverty, ignorance, and hopelessness. You are in a good company. That’s all I can say. And all I can promise is I won’t give up”.

Earlier, the Director–General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA)and Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, said they were at the State House to update the President on the progress made so far.

“Our purpose in coming is to brief Mr President on how far we have gone with this national assignment, to present the substance of the work already done, and to reaffirm that the structure you graciously created is not only alive but active, coordinated, and already creating measurable political and civic dividends across the nation.

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“At the regional level, activities have begun in earnest. All the structures of all the local governments have been inaugurated, as in the electoral wards.

“We have kick – started the process of enumeration up to the polling unit level. We are continuously harvesting data during enrolment, taking the messages to the markets, schools and professional groups, women platforms and faith-based and grassroots political structures,” Governor Uzodinma said.

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He lauded President Tinubu for his purposeful leadership and assured him of their loyalty and commitment to the success of the assignment.

The North-West Zonal Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, commended the courage and political sagacity of the President, describing him as a dogged reformer despite the teething difficulties being experienced.

“We know very well that reformers are always finding it extremely difficult at the beginning. More especially, if you are reforming in a society that is very difficult to understand, and some are willing to make people not understand,” Masari said.

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Masari commended the President for taking hard but necessary reforms that leaders before him could not, saying that Nigeria has become better for it.

He assured the President that most political heavyweights in the North-West Geo-Political Zone are solidly behind the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the struggle for a better Nigeria is for all to undertake.

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He assured that the North West leaders had resolved to take a tour of the numerous federal projects in the zone to create greater awareness among citizens.

” You have done so much, Mr President, but don’t allow noise makers to distract you. Your bashings are not for you alone. Even your detractors know that you have done well.

“Will anyone come tomorrow and say he will reverse the removal of fuel subsidy or return the nation to multiple foreign exchange rates?”, Masari said.

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The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, lauded President Tinubu for the infrastructural revolution across the nation, enabled by the several reform programmes of his administration, as attested to by state governors.

Former Governor Okowa, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, Governors Uba Sani and Biodun Oyebanji also delivered goodwill messages at the meeting.