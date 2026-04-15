The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday before a Federal High Court in Abuja, re-arraigned former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) and his son, Abdulaziz, on an amended charge bordering on alleged terrorism and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. When the case was called,…...

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday before a Federal High Court in Abuja, re-arraigned former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) and his son, Abdulaziz, on an amended charge bordering on alleged terrorism and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

When the case was called, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), who appeared for the prosecution (DSS), told the court that an amended charge has been filed to replace an earlier one on which they had been arraigned.

Kehinde applied to withdraw the earlier charge and requested the amended one be read to the defendant for the pleas to be taken afresh.

Lawyer to the defendants, Shaibu Aruwa (SAN) confirmed that his clients were served with the amended charge and agreed that the fresh charge be read to the defendants.

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Malami and his son are alleged to have in December 2025, prepared to commit acts of terrorism by having in their possession and without license, a Sturm Magnum 17 – 0101 firearm, a 16 Redstar AAA 5’20 live rounds of cartridges and 27 expended Redstar.

When the charge was read out to Malami and his son, both pleaded not guilty, following which Kehinde sought a date for the commencement of trial.

Aruwa did not object to a date for trial, but prayed the court to allow the defendants remain on the bail earlier granted them by the court, which conditions they had met.

With Kehinde not opposing Aruwa’s oral application, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik held that the defendants should continue on the bail earlier granted them on February 27 which conditions they had met.

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Justice Abdulmalik adjourned till May 26 and June 15 for trial.

Counts in the amended charge read:

*Thelat you Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did engage in preparation to commit acts of terrorism by having in your possession and without license, a Sturm Magnum 17 – 0101 firearm, Sixteen (16) Redstar AAA 5’20 live rounds of Cartridges and Twenty-Seven (27) expended Redstar and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

*That you, Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire amongst yourselves in preparation to commit acts of terrorism by having in your possession and without a license a Sturm Magnum 17 – 0101 firearm, Sixteen (16) Redstar AAA 5’20 live rounds of Cartridges and Twenty-Seven (27) expended Redstar, contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition Act) 2022 and punishable under Section 26 (3) (a) and (b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition Act) 2022.

*That you, Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without a license, did have in your possession a Sturm Magnum 17 – 0101 firearm and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) (a) (i) of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

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*That you, Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without a license, did have in your possession Sixteen (16) Redstar AAA 5’20 live rounds of Cartridges and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 (1) (b) (ii) of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) (a) (i) of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

*That you, Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without a license, did have in your possession Twenty-Seven (27) expended Redstar AAA 5’20 live rounds of Cartridges and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 (1) (b) (ii) of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) (a) (i) of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.